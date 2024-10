THAI confirms its winter flight schedule

BANGKOK, 18 October 2024: Thai Airways International (THAI) confirmed on Wednesday it will operate flights to 64 destinations worldwide with increased frequencies on selected routes during the winter timetable from 27 October 2024 to 29 March 2025.

It identifies 14 international routes with just one new service: Bangkok – Brussels, daily (starting 1 December 2024). The bulk of the flights are regional, serving Asia with 42 routes. It maintains flights on eight domestic routes.

Of note on regional routes to India, there is one change: Bangkok – Kochi now five flights per week, every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, will increase to daily on 1 December 2024.

Intercontinental routes

Bangkok – Munich: daily flight. Bangkok – Frankfurt: twice daily flights. Bangkok – London: twice daily flights. Bangkok – Istanbul: daily flight. Bangkok – Stockholm: daily flight. Bangkok – Copenhagen: daily flight. Bangkok – Oslo: daily flight. Bangkok – Zurich: daily flight. Bangkok – Milan: daily flight. Bangkok – Brussels: daily flight (starting 1 December 2024) Bangkok – Paris: daily flight. Bangkok – Perth: daily flight Bangkok – Melbourne: twice daily flights. Bangkok – Sydney: twice daily flights.

Regional routes

Bangkok – Sapporo: daily flight. Bangkok Tokyo (Narita): triple daily flights. Bangkok – Tokyo (Haneda): twice daily flights. Bangkok – Nagoya: 11 flights per week. Bangkok – Osaka: twice daily flights. Bangkok – Fukuoka: daily flight. Bangkok – Manila: twice daily flights. Bangkok – Seoul: triple daily flights. Bangkok – Taipei: triple daily flights. Bangkok – Kaohsiung: daily flight. Bangkok – Hong Kong: four flights per day. Bangkok – Beijing: 10 flights per week. Bangkok – Shanghai: 11 flights per week. Bangkok – Guangzhou: daily flight. Bangkok – Chengdu: daily flight. Bangkok – Kunming: daily flight. Bangkok – Siem Reap: daily flight. Bangkok – Phnom Penh: twice daily flights. Bangkok – Vientiane: twice daily flights. Bangkok – Ho Chi Minh: twice daily flights. Bangkok – Hanoi: twice daily flights. Bangkok – Singapore: five flights per day. Bangkok – Jakarta: twice daily flights. Bangkok – Denpasar: twice daily flights. Bangkok – Penang: daily flight. Bangkok – Kuala Lumpur: twice daily flights. Bangkok – Yangon: twice daily flights. Bangkok – Ahmedabad: daily flight. Bangkok – Mumbai: 11 flights per week. Bangkok – Delhi: 22 flights per week. Bangkok – Bengaluru: daily flight. Bangkok—Kochi: five flights per week every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (flights will increase to daily on 1 December 2024). Bangkok – Hyderabad: daily flight. Bangkok – Chennai: daily flight. Bangkok – Gaya: daily flight. Bangkok – Kolkata: daily flight. Bangkok – Dhaka: twice daily flights. Bangkok – Kathmandu: twice daily flights. Bangkok – Colombo: daily flight. Bangkok – Lahore: six flights per week every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Bangkok – Islamabad: four flights per week every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Bangkok Karachi: five flights per week every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Domestic routes