Klook lines up birthday deals

SINGAPORE, 2 October 2024: Klook, a leading travel services platform in Asia, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a birthday sale offering savings of up to 60% from 1 to 31 October.
Discounts are valid on a wide range of travel services, including tours, activities, accommodations, and transport, in various destinations, including Japan, Thailand, Taiwan, and Europe.
In addition, Klook is offering weekly flash deals with Buy-1-Get-1 products, seasonal offers featuring top Autumn and Winter experiences in Japan, and Klook-exclusive products.
● Travellers can win travel experiences by saving them to a wishlist on selected campaign days. Klook will choose and notify the Winners.
● Spin the wheel daily to win promo codes redeemable for discounts of up to USD50 off on attractions and tours.
● Free eSIM for Klook Members so they can stay connected on their travels. Enjoy up to 3GB of data with seamless in-app activation for fuss-free coverage in over 200 destinations, and stay connected while travelling.
As part of Klook’s 10th anniversary, the company is launching its largest number of deals on 3 October. Users can look forward to over 2000 deals with up to 60% discount on travel services, weekly flash deals on buy-1-get-1 products and popular seasonal experiences in Japan.
Six new ‘Money Can’t Buy Experiences’
Sleep Beneath the Stars in Dubai’s Desert: Experience a stay in glass domes at Al Marmoom Oasis. Enjoy camel rides, wildlife spotting, and stargazing with an expert astronomer, complemented by a Michelin-awarded feast.
Forage the Swiss Alps: Embark on a three-day adventure in Saas-Fee, Switzerland. Hunt for mushrooms with a master forager, savour a raclette feast, and dine at the world’s highest revolving restaurant with a 3D2N stay in a picturesque village.
Seoul Searching OPPAS: Join Korea’s Wild Wild Hotties for an exclusive Seoul tour. Begin your adventure with a thrilling coronation ceremony, where you’ll be crowned by the dancers themselves.
Master the Way in Tokyo’s Heart: Step back in time to the world of the samurai. Learn the art of the katana, dress in traditional samurai attire, and dine with a sensei, gaining insights into samurai culture.
Urban Surf & Turf: Get ready for an exclusive, action-packed getaway like no other. This 2D1N VIP experience at Malaysia’s Sunway Lagoon offers thrills, waves, and fun under the sun.
Sunset and Serenades in Bali’s Sky: Soar to new heights at Lounge in the Sky, Bali’s only “flying restaurant,” where dining meets breathtaking views. Savour a meal 50 meters above ground, with stunning views before you ascend into the air for a jaw-dropping experience.
To participate, users can visit Klook and register their interest in the selected ‘Money Can’t Buy Experiences’.