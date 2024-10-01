Klook lines up birthday deals

SINGAPORE, 2 October 2024: Klook, a leading travel services platform in Asia, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a birthday sale offering savings of up to 60% from 1 to 31 October.

Discounts are valid on a wide range of travel services, including tours, activities, accommodations, and transport, in various destinations, including Japan, Thailand, Taiwan, and Europe.

Lounge in the Sky, Bali.

In addition, Klook is offering weekly flash deals with Buy-1-Get-1 products, seasonal offers featuring top Autumn and Winter experiences in Japan, and Klook-exclusive products.

● Travellers can win travel experiences by saving them to a wishlist on selected campaign days. Klook will choose and notify the Winners.

● Spin the wheel daily to win promo codes redeemable for discounts of up to USD50 off on attractions and tours.

● Free eSIM for Klook Members so they can stay connected on their travels. Enjoy up to 3GB of data with seamless in-app activation for fuss-free coverage in over 200 destinations, and stay connected while travelling.

As part of Klook’s 10th anniversary, the company is launching its largest number of deals on 3 October. Users can look forward to over 2000 deals with up to 60% discount on travel services, weekly flash deals on buy-1-get-1 products and popular seasonal experiences in Japan.

Six new ‘Money Can’t Buy Experiences’

Sleep Beneath the Stars in Dubai’s Desert: Experience a stay in glass domes at Al Marmoom Oasis. Enjoy camel rides, wildlife spotting, and stargazing with an expert astronomer, complemented by a Michelin-awarded feast.

Forage the Swiss Alps: Embark on a three-day adventure in Saas-Fee, Switzerland. Hunt for mushrooms with a master forager, savour a raclette feast, and dine at the world’s highest revolving restaurant with a 3D2N stay in a picturesque village.

Seoul Searching OPPAS: Join Korea’s Wild Wild Hotties for an exclusive Seoul tour. Begin your adventure with a thrilling coronation ceremony, where you’ll be crowned by the dancers themselves.

Master the Way in Tokyo’s Heart: Step back in time to the world of the samurai. Learn the art of the katana, dress in traditional samurai attire, and dine with a sensei, gaining insights into samurai culture.

Urban Surf & Turf: Get ready for an exclusive, action-packed getaway like no other. This 2D1N VIP experience at Malaysia’s Sunway Lagoon offers thrills, waves, and fun under the sun.

Sunset and Serenades in Bali’s Sky: Soar to new heights at Lounge in the Sky, Bali’s only “flying restaurant,” where dining meets breathtaking views. Savour a meal 50 meters above ground, with stunning views before you ascend into the air for a jaw-dropping experience.

To participate, users can visit Klook and register their interest in the selected ‘Money Can’t Buy Experiences’.