LHG hires SVP Finance

HONG KONG, 22 October 2024: Langham Hospitality Group (LHG) welcomes Angela Zhou as its new Senior Vice President of finance.

Stationed at the company’s headquarters in Hong Kong, Zhou will oversee its global hotel finance operations, corporate finance, legal, and financial planning and analysis functions. She will also serve on LHG’s executive committee.

Angela Zhou, Senior Vice President – Finance, Langham Hospitality Group.

Reporting directly to LHG Chief Executive Officer Bob van den Oord, Zhou brings a wealth of experience, and a track record of success in the hospitality industry gained through key finance positions at Marriott International, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, and Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, where she recently served as Vice President of Finance.

The new appointment comes as Francis Ling departs after two and a half years as the group’s Chief Financial Officer.