Bangkok Airways cuts services

BANGKOK, 4 May 2021: The latest Covid-19 surge in Thailand forces airlines to reduce domestic services as provinces introduce partial lockdowns and self-quarantine for arriving passengers.

Bangkok Airways at the weekend announced is suspending three domestic routes from 4 to 14 May from its Bangkok base to Chiang Mai Lampang and Phuket.

In addition, the airline continues to shutter its ticketing offices in Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai and Samui island.

Passengers can visit https://www.bangkokair.com/flight/flightSchedule to check for more information about flight schedules.

Passengers affected by temporarily flight suspensions may rebook their tickets without any change fees. For passengers who booked their tickets directly through Bangkok Airways, they may contact the airline via the following channels;