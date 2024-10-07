BANGKOK, 8 October 2024: There’s just a week left to book a deal on Traveloka 10.10 Travel Fest for a holiday in Southeast Asia (Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam) and Australia.

The campaign, which offers 50% discounts on a wide range of travel products under the banner of the 10.10 Travel Fest, closes on 13 October.

The 50% off is valid on flights, hotels, and attractions to popular destinations such as Phuket or Chiang Mai, as well as international favorites such as Hong Kong, along with Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea and Australia.