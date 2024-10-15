Where are the cheapest places to fly?

SINGAPORE, 16 October 2024: Despite the current economic backdrop, Singapore travellers are continuing to prioritise travel and travel expenditure according to the latest Skyscanner Travel Trends findings for 2025.

Part of the findings focuses on identifying the top 10 cheapest places to fly in 2025 as Singaporeans plan their holidays and travel budgets.

Photo credit: Skyscanner. Topping the list is Okinawa, Japan.

Skyscanner’s booking data and trends suggest airfare drops are making travel more accessible than ever.

“We’re likely seeing cheaper fares for these destinations due to a combination of a couple of factors: the launching of new routes opening up these destinations for the first time and a higher frequency of low-cost carrier flights.”

These 10 destinations have seen the biggest airfare price drop from Singapore over the past year*. Two surprises are Birmingham, not the first city to come to mind as a tourist destination, and Nice, France, considered outrageously expensive.

1 Okinawa

Topping the list is Okinawa, Japan, offering serene beaches, crystal-clear waters, and a rich cultural heritage. Its unique blend of Japanese and indigenous culture and beautiful coral reefs make it a must-visit for nature lovers and those seeking relaxation.

2 Shenzhen

Shenzhen, China, comes in second with a 37% price drop. Shenzhen is appealing for tech enthusiasts and modern travellers, as it offers a glimpse into China’s rapid modernisation and dynamic urban life.

3 Vienna

Vienna**, Austria, boasts grand architecture and historic coffeehouses and is home to famous music composers such as Mozart and Beethoven.

4 Birmingham

Birmingham**, UK, has a diverse cultural scene and lively arts districts. The city’s rich industrial history is complemented by its modern shopping malls and thriving culinary scene.

5 Nice

With its stunning coastline, vibrant markets, and art museums, Nice** offers a perfect blend of relaxation and cultural enrichment on the French Riviera.

6 Maldives

A 20% price drop makes Malé, the capital of the Maldives, a prime destination for reset and recharge and honeymoons. Surrounded by turquoise waters and stunning coral reefs, it’s ideal for scuba diving, snorkelling, and indulging in luxurious resorts.

7 Wellington

Wellington**, New Zealand, offers a vibrant arts scene and stunning natural landscapes at great value. The city’s coastal location and rich cultural life, including film and theatre.

8 Hangzhou

Hangzhou, China, offers more than its famous West Lake. Visitors can explore traditional tea plantations and ancient temples, adding to its unique cultural appeal.

9 Hobart

Hobart** in Tasmania, Australia, is one of the best locations to view the Southern Lights. It is a charming destination close to stunning natural landscapes like Mount Wellington and the Tasmanian wilderness.

10 Vancouver

Vancouver, Canada, is an ideal destination with beautiful natural scenery, including mountains and ocean views, a vibrant cultural scene, and a wide range of outdoor activities. With new direct flights from Singapore to Vancouver, travelling to the other side of the world has never been easier.

*Based on a % price drop for economy class return flights booked between 1 January 2024 and 30 June 2024 for travel throughout 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

**One stopover. No direct flights are available.

Singaporeans are avid travellers

Statista indicates that Singaporeans are impressive travellers, racking up a substantial average of 3.51 trips per person in 2017. In 2023, Singaporean residents made about 7.87 million outbound departures by air. By comparison, there were around 1.52 million outbound departures by sea (mainly ferries to Indonesia) in that same year.

Number of outbound departures Singaporean residents 2014-2023 by mode of transport. (Credit: Statista)

For peace of mind and extra comfort, Singaporean travellers are most likely to spend money on:

Singapore is expected to see a significant rebound in outbound travel in 2025. The country’s strong economic performance and a growing appetite for international experiences drive this positive outlook.

2025:Positive indicators

Increased Travel Spending: Singapore households are projected to double their overseas travel spending by 2025, placing the country among the top 10 global spenders.

Popular Destinations: Asia Pacific destinations, including Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia, are likely to remain popular choices due to their proximity and diverse offerings.

Growing Demand for Luxury Travel: Singaporeans increasingly seek premium experiences like luxury resorts and customised itineraries.

Digital Transformation: Technology will become increasingly important in travel planning, including online booking platforms and mobile apps.