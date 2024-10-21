Bamboo Airways back flying to Bangkok

HO CHI MINH CITY, 22 October 2024: Bamboo Airways will resume its Ho Chi Minh City-Don Mueang flights in November after a long pause in its international services when it underwent a comprehensive restructuring with new stakeholders from Taiwan.

Bamboo Airways (QH) Vietnam is preparing to open daily flights between Ho Chi Minh City (SGN) and Bangkok, Don Mueang Airport (DMK), with an Airbus A321 (321) aircraft starting from 26 November.

Bamboo Airways officially resumes regular international flights to Thailand (Bangkok), marking a significant milestone in its journey back to the global skies. In a statement on its Facebook page, the airline said it “has overcome difficulties, made a strong recovery,” and is ready to fulfil its promise to loyal customers to back its international flights. In step one of its recovery phase, the airline restarted domestic flights. It will introduce its first international flight between Ho Chi Minh City and Don Mueang Airport Bangkok on 26 November.

Commencing operations in January 2019, Bamboo Airways flew domestic routes using A320s from hubs Noi Bai International Airport and Tan Son Nhat International Airport. It underwent a massive restructuring that led to the resumption of domestic flights under new ownership and management in early 2024. The introduction of international routes using A321 aircraft starts with daily flights from Ho Chi Minh City to Bangkok’s DMK.

Flight schedule

Flight QH323 departs Ho Chi Minh City (SGN) at 1115 and arrives in Bangkok Dom Mueang airport (DMK) at 1255.

Flight QH324 departs Bangkok Don Mueang at 1400 and arrives in Ho Chi Minh City at 1545.

The airline confirmed this week tickets are open for sale on SGN-DMK; DMK-SGN) on the Bamboo Airways website, mobile app, and through official Vietnamese travel agents.