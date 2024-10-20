St Regis Bangkok names new GM

BANGKOK, 21 October 2024: The St Regis Bangkok has appointed Dario Pithard as General Manager, effective earlier this month.

Dario Pithard

Pithard has an impressive 25 years of experience in the luxury hotel industry and an extensive background with renowned Marriott brands, including W and the Ritz-Carlton.

His connection to the St Regis brand is particularly notable. He served as General Manager at The St Regis Tianjin, where he played a pivotal role in the hotel’s transition to Marriott International.

He joins the St Regis Bangkok from SO/Berlin Das Stue in Germany.