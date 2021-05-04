Malaysia tests travel pass

KUALA LUMPUR, 4 May 2021: Malaysia Airlines is trialling the International Air Transport Association’s Travel Pass, a global mobile phone app that verifies a traveller’s Covid-19 test or vaccine status when checking in for flights or at immigration checkpoints.

The trial commenced on 29 April will be limited initially to flights on the Kuala Lumpur – London route. The test ends 27 May. It is limited to passengers who have mobile phones running the iOS operating system.

Malaysia Airlines said the app was part of the journey to reintroduce safe and secure travel to provide a travel pass that works for a broad mix of governments, border authorities, airlines and other stakeholders in the travel experience.