WTTC summit opens to a virtual audience

LONDON, 22 April 2021: The World Travel & Tourism Council, which represents the global Travel & Tourism private sector, will present its invite-only, in-person Global Summit to a worldwide audience virtually under the theme “Uniting the World for Recovery”, 26 to 27 April.

The hybrid summit will showcase how the travel and tourism industry is adapting and preparing for a post-COVID-19 era to restore millions of jobs and livelihoods, which have been thrown into turmoil since the beginning of last year.

Speakers include business leaders from Carnival Corporation, Hilton, Marriott, Meliá, Airbnb, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Expedia Group, Iberia, Japan Airlines, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Trip.com and Internova.

Former President of Colombia and 2016 Nobel Peace Prize winner Juan Manuel Santos will also be taking to the stage during the Global Summit.

WTTC will announce a number of essential travel and tourism initiatives at the Global Summit. These will focus on pressing issues, such as sustainability, the digital agenda, the social impact of Travel and Tourism, and women’s empowerment. It will also launch its ‘Women Empowerment Declaratory’ at the Global Summit.

The women’s initiative will focus on defining and influencing policies that can help empower women from all walks of life and ensure recovery efforts reach women around the world.

The Global Summit will be the first major live event in the travel and tourism sector, with world-leading hygiene and safety protocols in place throughout to ensure the health and safety of every participant. Testing and regular health checks, guided by the very latest medical and scientific advice, will also be in place to ensure the safety of delegates is paramount.

