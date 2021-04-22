United resume more international services

CHICAGO, 22 April 2021: United is adding three new flights to its international network by flying direct to countries that are reopening to vaccinated visitors.

Starting in July, United will offer new direct flights from Newark Liberty International Airport to Dubrovnik, Croatia, from Washington Dulles International Airport to Athens, Greece and from Chicago O’Hare International Airport to Reykjavik, Iceland, all subject to government approval.

United’s Travel-Ready Centre enables customers to upload their Covid-19 testing and vaccine documentation and have it certified ahead of check-in so customers can get their boarding pass before getting to the airport.

The addition of these new routes reflects an increase in interest among United’s customers: in the last month, searches on United.com for flights to Croatia, Greece and Iceland are up 61%. And customers can book travel starting today at United.com and on the United mobile app.

“As countries around the world begin the process of reopening, leisure travellers are eager to take a long-awaited getaway to new international destinations,” said United vice president of international network and alliances Patrick Quayle.

Croatia

United plans to add the only nonstop service between the US. and Croatia on 8 July with service to Dubrovnik on Croatia’s Dalmatian Coast. The airline will operate three weekly flights between Newark and Dubrovnik through 3 October. Flights will operate Monday, Thursday, and Saturday from Newark and on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday from Dubrovnik and will be timed to connect in Newark to over 65 cities in North America.

Greece

United will expand its service to Athens with daily flights from Washington Dulles beginning 1 July and operating through 3 October. This new route marks the first time daily nonstop flights have been available between Washington DC and Athens.

Iceland

United is expanding its service to Iceland with the first US carrier service from Chicago to Reykjavik, beginning 1 July and running daily through 3 October 3.

United is expanding its India portfolio to 5 daily flights with a new service from San Francisco to Bangalore beginning 27 May

The airline is resuming service to Tel Aviv as Israel prepares to welcome back group tourists, with Chicago service resuming three times weekly on 7 May and expansion of San Francisco to daily service on 3 June, for a total of 24 weekly frequencies.

In May, United will resume service from Newark to Rome and Milan, and from Chicago to Munich, Amsterdam, and Tokyo Haneda.