SINGAPORE, 22 April 22 2021: Princess Cruises has announced its 2022-2023 season of sailings to Mexico, the California Coast, and Hawaii & Tahiti. On sale 28 April 2021, a total of six ships, including the cruise line’s newest Discovery Princess, offer 78 departures on 19 unique itineraries sailing roundtrip from Los Angeles, San Francisco and Vancouver.

Crown Princess, Discovery Princess, Grand Princess, Majestic Princess, Ruby Princess and Sapphire Princess will visit 25 destinations in six countries, offering the Princess MedallionClass Experience – the ultimate in effortless, personalized cruising.

Mexico

Princess has been sailing to Mexico for over 55 years, bringing guests the best of the Mexican Riviera, highlighting the warm and sunny climate, rich and diverse culture and festive flavours of the region.

The 2022-23 season features:

Four MedallionClass ships – Discovery Princess, Crown Princess, Ruby Princess, and Sapphire Princess

Eight destinations in two countries, including sought-after ports of Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán and Cabo San Lucas

29 total departures on four unique itineraries, ranging in length from five to 10 days.

Discovery Princess returns for her second West Coast season, sailing five- and seven-day roundtrip voyages from Los Angeles.

Every five-day voyage includes an overnight stay in Cabo San Lucas.

Ruby Princess sails 10-day Mexican Riviera sailings roundtrip from San Francisco.

Sapphire Princess and Discovery Princess both sail 10-day Baja Peninsula & Sea of Cortez roundtrip from Los Angeles.

Hawaii.

Hawaii, United States.

California Coast

Princess Cruises is the only cruise line that offers regular cruising along the iconic California Coast. Every cruise into San Francisco sails under the Golden Gate Bridge, a unique and memorable moment only experienced from a ship. In fact, Princess ships will sail under the Golden Gate Bridge a total of 64 times this season.

Programme highlights

Five MedallionClass ships – Discovery Princess, Crown Princess, Grand Princess, Majestic Princess, and Ruby Princess.

10 destinations in three countries, including popular ports of Santa Barbara, San Francisco, Astoria, San Diego, and Monterey.

There are 28 total departures on 11 unique itineraries ranging in length from three to 10 days, sailing from either Los Angeles, San Francisco or Vancouver.

Discovery Princess sails roundtrip from Los Angeles, and Ruby Princess returns with five- and seven-day sailings roundtrip from San Francisco.

Late-night stays on roundtrip sailings allow guests time to explore popular cities, including San Francisco, San Diego, Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver, and Victoria.

Hawaii, United States.

Hawaii & Tahiti

The only cruise line to offer a full season of roundtrip cruises from the U.S. mainland, Princess offers departures from Los Angeles, San Francisco or Vancouver.

Highlights

Three MedallionClass ships – Crown Princess, Ruby Princess, and Sapphire Princess.

13 destinations in six countries including port highlights, Maui (Lahaina), Hilo (Hawaii), Oahu (Honolulu), Kauai (Nawiliwili) and five Pacific Islands, including Moorea and Bora Bora

21 total departures on four unique itineraries, ranging in length from 15- to 28-days

15-day roundtrip cruises visiting Kauai, Oahu (Honolulu), Maui and the big island of Hawaii from three homeports – Los Angeles (Crown Princess and Sapphire Princess), San Francisco (Ruby Princess) and Vancouver (Crown Princess). Most voyages feature a late-night stay in Honolulu for guests to enjoy the island lifestyle, like the traditional Hawaiian luau

The popular 28-day Hawaii, Tahiti & Samoa voyage returns sailing roundtrip from Los Angeles on Crown Princess with an overnight stay in Bora Bora and late-night calls in Honolulu, Papeete and Moorea

Princess MedallionClass

The cruise line’s award-winning OceanMedallion™ wearable device replaces the traditional cruise card to significantly expand touch-free options and personalization on board, including:

Touchless embarkation and disembarkation

Keyless stateroom entry

Completely touchless commerce

Simplified safety training

On-demand food, beverages and retail items delivered anywhere onboard

Guest service requests via mobile device chat

Entertainment content via smart devices

All ships offer the best Wi-Fi at sea, MedallionNet™, so guests can stay connected to the things and people they love and share vacation memories with ease. MedallionNet offers unprecedented connectivity that’s fast, unlimited, reliable, and affordable with an access point in every stateroom, so guests can stream favourite movies, shows, games and music; connect to favourite social media sites; and video chat from anywhere on the ship.

(Source: Your Stories Princess Cruises)