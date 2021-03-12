OTM show shifts dates to April

MUMBAI, India, 12 March 2021: India’s OTM travel fair hosted in Mumbai has rescheduled the show from 19 to 21 March to 28 to 30 April 2021 to avoid temporary Covid-19 restrictions in the city.

Fairfest Media, the show’s organisers, shifted the dates in response to fresh restrictions imposed temporarily by the Maharashtra State that ban gathering of more than 50 people. The ban extends to Mumbai city.

In the lead up to the Mumbai B2B show, OTM hosted two successful physical events in Kolkata and Ahmedabad and was on schedule to deliver a line up of quality buyers, exhibitors and speakers at the Bombay Exhibition Centre later this month.

OTM pre-Covid-19 attracted a turnout of 30,000 trade visitors, 880 travel buyers and 1,100 exhibitors from 55 countries.

Commenting on rescheduling OTM Mumbai to April, the organisers said the event should help to revive tourism. The country’s health minister has confidently forecast India is approaching the “pandemic’s end game.”

(Source: OTM)