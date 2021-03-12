Discova launches new travel options at ITB

SINGAPORE, 12 March 2021: Discova launched two brand new product ranges: ‘Luxury inspiration’ and ‘Women in Travel’ during the first-ever virtual ITB Berlin Now that concludes Friday.

The ‘Women in Travel’ product marked International Women’s Day held last Monday featuring holiday options in 12 countries, while the luxury travel experience spotlights Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore and Japan.

Discova global director of sales, Andrew Turner, said in a promotion to ITB Berlin Now attendees: “We are delighted to announce these collections. Our in-destination teams have been hard at work securing special offers and exclusive benefits.”

Luxury Travel brochure

Prior to Covid-19, Discova saw a marked increase in enquiries prompting Discova to present its first-ever Luxury Inspiration brochure. Providing a balance of city experiences, nature, wellness and beach relaxation, the brochure features five-star and boutique accommodation with exclusive benefits made available to Discova partners.

Women in Travel brochure

Discova has always promoted equality and diversity across all aspects of its business. 52% of Discova staff are women, and 59% of our leadership positions are held by women. The concept was initially launched in 2018, to reach female business owners, guides, and experts from across the cities and communities. By creating these experiences, Discova can directly support women in fulfilling their economic independence and potential.

“Women don’t always have equal opportunity to create sustainable livelihoods or achieve financial independence, which is a key factor for empowerment,” said Discova managing director Suyin Lee. “After a successful launch, which achieved tremendous praise and up-take from partners worldwide, Discova has now expanded the range and launches its first-ever Women in Travel dedicated brochure. Women in Travel experiences are now operating in 12 countries, with exciting plans for further growth.

Discova is a global destination management specialist operating in 14 markets in Asia and South America, offering tailored B2B in-destination services for tour operators and travel agents.