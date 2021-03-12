BANGKOK, 12 March 2021: Emirates offers special fares and free additional 10 kg baggage allowance and even complimentary stays in Dubai to kickstart travel bookings

Passengers travelling to Dubai will also receive up to three complimentary nights at the five-star JW Marriott Marquis Dubai from 15 March to 30 June 2021*. Visit this link

The airline is also bundling fares with flexible booking options and free multi-risk travel insurance with Covid-19 cover.

Travellers who book return economy class tickets to Dubai from 8 to 28 March 2021 for travel between 15 March and 30 June 2021 are eligible for a complimentary two-night stay at the JW Marriot Marquis; while business class and first-class passengers who book flights during the same period can enjoy three complimentary nights’ visit from the day of arrival.

Promotional return fares to Dubai start from THB14,999 in economy class, THB34,999 in business class and THB79,999 in first class. Emirates also adds 10kg free baggage to the allowance when travelling back to Thailand from Dubai, leaving even more room for shopping.

Emirates has gradually restarted operations across its network as travel restrictions eased in Dubai since last July. It was one of the world’s first cities to obtain Safe Travels stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) – which endorses Dubai’s comprehensive and effective measures to ensure guest health and safety.

Flexibility and assurance

Customers who purchase an Emirates ticket for travel on or before 30 September 2021 enjoy generous rebooking terms and options if they have to change their travel plans. Customers have options to change their travel dates or extend their ticket validity for two years. More information here

Travel with confidence

All Emirates customers can travel with confidence and peace of mind with the airline industry’s first, multi-risk travel insurance and Covid-19 cover. This cover is offered by Emirates on all tickets purchased on or from 1 December 2020, at no cost to customers.

In addition to Covid-19 medical cover, the airline also provides provisions for personal accidents during travel, winter sports cover, loss of personal belongings, and trip disruptions due to unexpected air space closure, travel recommendations or advisories, similar to other multi-risk travel insurance products. Some limitations and exclusions apply — policy details and more information here.

Health and safety

Customers can look forward to a safe and stress-free travel experience as Emirates has prioritised customer health and safety with a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey. For more information on these measures and the services available on each flight, visit: www.emirates.com/yoursafety

PCR Testing

To make travel planning easier, Emirates has partnered with medical groups in Thailand to extend special rates on Covid-19 PCR tests. Emirates passengers will benefit from a discounted rate at select hospitals simply by presenting their flight booking from the airline. Partner medical groups include Bangkok Hospital, Bangpakok9 International Hospital, Bumrungrad Hospital, Kasemrad Hospital Prachachuen, Phyathai1 Hospital, Phyathai2 Hospital, Piyavate Hospital, Princ Hospital Suvarnabhumi Hospital, Sukumvit Hospital, and VFS Thailand. Tests should be taken not more than 96 hours before the flight.

For more information on entry requirements for international visitors to Dubai visit: www.emirates.com/flytoDubai.

My Emirates Pass

The exclusive offer that turns the Emirates boarding pass into a membership card is also back and has been extended this year, giving customers even more chances to explore UAE for less. Emirates’ customers flying to and through Dubai from now to 30 September 2021 can take advantage of the exclusive offers by simply presenting their Emirates boarding pass and a valid form of identification at any of the participating outlets. The offer includes discounts in over 300 restaurants across the country and in over 35 spas in world-class hotels. It also unlocks offers at many tourist attractions, including Atlantis Aquaventure and At the Top Burj Khalifa.

The full list of participating outlets can be found here: emirates.com/myemiratespass.**

*Blackout dates apply

**Local terms and conditions apply

For more information, including how to book flights and a complete list of terms and conditions visit www.emirates.com/th.