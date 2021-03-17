Domestic travel curbed in Cambodia

PHNOM PENH, 17 March 2021: The Cambodian Government has imposed restrictions on travel to Sihanoukville, Siem Reap and Kep.

Travel to the three regions is now prohibited, and to enter Cambodia, you must obtain a pre-approved visa and proof of health insurance that covers Covid-19 treatment with cover up to USD100,000. All travellers need to show evidence of a negative Covid-19 (PCR) test issued in their home country within 72 hours before their flight departure.

The tiger rules follow calls by the country’s health authorities for residents to remain vigilant and follow social distancing and other rules as Covid-19 cases linked to the 20 February community transmission continue to escalate.

As of 14 March, the Ministry of Health reported new 41 cases of Covid-19 linked to the community outbreak, bringing the total to 792 in just over three weeks, the Phnom Penh Post reported.

Among the 41 are 12 Cambodian, 23 Chinese, four Vietnamese and two Thai nationals. Kandal province recorded the most cases at 28, followed by Phnom Penh at 12 and one in Prey Veng province.

People infected with Covid-19 in the country’s third community transmission have so far been found in the capital and the provinces of Kandal, Preah Sihanouk, Svay Rieng, Koh Kong, Kampong Thom, Prey Veng, Kampong Cham, Siem Reap and Battambang. This has resulted in stricter travel restrictions to prevent further spread

Cambodia had recorded 1,305 Covid-19 cases, with 656 receiving ongoing treatment and just one fatality.

From 10 February to 13 March, the health ministry has vaccinated 161,818 civilians with the first dose of China’s Sinopharm vaccine, and 9,033 received the second jab.

In the same period, the Ministry of National Defence said it had inoculated 108,648 members of the armed forces with the first dose and 47,751 with a second dose, according to the Phnom Penh Post report.