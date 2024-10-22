NAIA will hike airport fees Sept 2025

MANILA, 23 October 2024: Airport fees at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) will increase in September 2025, the new airport operator announced in a Facebook post earlier this week.

The Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) is now managed by the San Miguel-led New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC), which has committed to starting a significant modernisation project under consideration for 30 years.

The new airport operator introduced Wi-Fi improvements at Manila’s NAIA.

The terminal fee for domestic flights will be PHP390 instead of PHP200, while the fee for international flights will also increase to PHP950 from PHP550.

Aeronautical charges among airlines would also increase, resulting in higher airfares. Aviation officials earlier wrote a letter to airline operators, saying NAIA fees and charges have remained unchanged since 2000.

Philippines News Agency reported: “The proposed regulated aeronautical charges “are lower than the cumulative inflation from 2000 to the present, except for the landings and takeoff fees, which are bundled with lightning fees, noise and emission charges, and the recovery of cost for modernisation of air traffic control equipment that would enable the optimisation of runway capacity.

“The NNIC, the consortium led by San Miguel Holdings Corp. in partnership with Incheon International Airport Corp, said passengers would benefit from the overall improved experience with the adjusted fees.”

Airport renovations are on the way

The New NAIA Infra Corporation (NNIC)‘s decision to begin renovating NAIA Terminal 4 in November 2024, just as the festive peak season kicks in, has sparked criticism from passengers and industry experts.

The timing of the renovation, set to start on 6 November 2024, comes at the height of one of the busiest travel periods in the Philippines, potentially causing significant inconvenience to thousands of travellers during the holiday rush.

The Air Carriers Association of the Philippines (ACAP), composed of Philippine carriers AirAsia Philippines, CebGo, Cebu Pacific, PAL Express, and Philippine Airlines, says passengers should expect adjustments in travel costs once NNIC implements new aviation and landing fees.

ACAP said in a statement that it remains committed to working closely with NNIC and is hopeful that the adjustments in fees will result in enhanced operational efficiency at NAIA, ultimately improving the customer experience

Parking fees for car owners visiting the airport increased on 1 October. The overnight parking fees quadrupled from PHP300 to PHP1,200, drawing criticism from motorists. However, both NNIC and the DOTr defended the move, saying it would deter the misuse of parking slots.

Wi-Fi improves in the terminal

Passengers at NAIA can now enjoy faster and more reliable free Wi-Fi. This follows upgrades made to internet connectivity by the airport’s new private sector operator, New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC).

Average internet speeds at NAIA terminals have significantly increased. Passengers now enjoy 50-60 Mbps speeds, with peak speeds reaching 115 Mbps. An average of 1,000 users per hour connect to the “NewNAIA” free Wi-Fi network across all terminals.

Passengers can enjoy up to three hours of free access, eliminating the previous two-hour limit and the need to provide personal information.