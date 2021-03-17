BANGKOK, 17 March 2021: The Tourism Authority of Thailand and Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) share the honour of winning the UN-Habitat award for the Thai capital’s Klong Ong Ang renovation project, a walking street launched in November 2020.

Klong Ong Ang’s renovation project was named one of six 2020 Asian Townscape Awards from UN-Habitat Fukuoka, chosen for their landscape improvement projects.

Klong Ong Ang Walking Street opens at the weekend; Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 1600 to 2200. Visitors browse the stalls crammed with food and shopping stalls set out on the walking street that occupies both sides of a city canal between the Damrong Sathit and Saphan Han bridges. The venue is famous for its street music and art and dance performances, while the success of the cleanup and restoration of the canal has seen it transformed it into a stretch of water where people can now enjoy kayaking.

Hosted by the UN-Habitat Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific, in cooperation with the Fukuoka Asian Urban Research Centre, Asian Habitat Society, and Asia Townscape Design Society, the 2020 Asian Townscape Awards honour cities, regions and projects that improve the environment.

(Source: TAT)