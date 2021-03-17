China and Japan tighten entry rules

HONG KONG, 17 March 2021: Chinese officials ease entry restrictions for foreign nationals from Hong Kong if they are inoculated with Chinese vaccines.

Health authorities in Beijing confirmed last week that foreign nationals with inoculation certificates for Covid-19 vaccines produced in China do not need to test for Covid-19. There is also no need to complete the Health and Travel Record Declaration Form for visa applications when entering for work-related purposes from Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, health authorities in China demand that travellers quarantine pre-departure if they are resident in high-risk countries.

The rule applies to travellers entering China from high-risk Covid-19 countries, including the Republic of Congo, Seychelles, South Africa, Egypt, Algeria, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Zimbabwe, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia. Travellers resident in the listed countries must self-quarantine for 14 days before departure and again on arrival in China.

Meanwhile, Japan requires that all visitors must show Covid-19 test results starting on 19 March. Effective 19 March, Japan will deny entry to inbound travellers, including Japanese nationals, who fail to provide a negative COVID-19 test result.