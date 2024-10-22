The newest Love Boat sails the Caribbean

SINGAPORE, 23 October 2024: Sun Princess, Princess Cruises’ newest, next-level ‘Love Boat,’ nicknamed after the 1970s TV series, debuted in North America last week, arriving in Ft Lauderdale after a successful inaugural Mediterranean season.

The new 177,882-ton, 4,300-passenger Sun Princess was first introduced in the Mediterranean in February 2024.

Sun Princess docks at Ft Lauderdale.

Sun Princess sails a series of seven-day Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises, roundtrip from Ft Lauderdale, until early April 2025.

After Sun Princess’ maiden Mediterranean season, the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards recognised Sun Princess as #1 Mega Cruise in the US.

New for the inaugural Caribbean season, Sun Princess introduces the Sanctuary Collection, hailed as the “ultimate in quiet luxury with exclusive access.” Sun Princess serves up 30 restaurant and bar venues. It also features the cruise line’s largest casino, a two-level Lotus Spa, and an expanded retail space with over 200 premium brands.

Sun Princess is the cruise line’s first LNG (liquefied natural gas) vessel. It reduces greenhouse gas emissions and features ingenious energy recovery systems for eco-conscious cruising.

(SOURCE Princess Cruises)