BANGKOK, 23 October 2024: Centara Hotels & Resorts has appointed David Martens as Vice President of Operations and General Manager of Centara Karon Resort Phuket.

With over 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Martens has been an integral part of the Centara family since 2012. As senior Director of Operations and General Manager of Centara Karon, he significantly contributed to the resort’s operational success and strategic growth. His exemplary leadership was recognised in 2017 when he received the General Manager of the Year award for his outstanding performance at Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin.

David Martens, Vice President of Operations and General Manager of Centara Karon Resort Phuket.

“David’s extensive background in the hospitality sector, combined with his unwavering commitment to Centara’s mission, positions him as an invaluable asset during this pivotal moment for our brand and the reopening of our flagship Centara Karon Resort Phuket,” said Centara Hotels & Resorts Chief Operations Officer Michael Henssler. “His deep knowledge of our properties and passion for exceptional guest experiences will be instrumental in propelling this resort into its next chapter of excellence.”

“Joining Centara has been a remarkable journey for me, and I am truly honoured to take on these new roles. I believe that a hotel is more than just a place to stay; it’s a sanctuary for our guests,” said Martens. “As we prepare to open Centara Karon Resort Phuket, I look forward to creating an atmosphere where every guest feels a deep connection to the beauty of our surroundings, the warmth of our hospitality, and the experiences that resonate long after their visit.”

Set to open on 1 December 2024, the new Centara Karon Resort Phuket is an oasis for all ages combining modern comfort and island beauty. The resort’s refreshed design, diverse array of accommodation and private villas, and exceptional amenities make it an ideal destination for families, couples and leisure travellers alike.

For more information about Centara Karon Resort Phuket, visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centara/ckr.