HK Express flies to Shizuoka

HONG KONG, 23 October 2024: HK Express Airways (HK Express) will add Shizuoka Japan as its third destination from its home base in Hong Kong.

Starting on 17 December 2024, HK Express will launch direct flights between Hong Kong and Shizuoka, offering travellers three weekly services to Mount Fuji Shizuoka Airport (FSZ). This will mark the first direct service between both cities in history.

Following the recent announcement of adding routes to Hiroshima and Sendai, Shizuoka will become the third Japanese destination introduced by HK Express this year.

Customers can fly straight to Shizuoka from Hong Kong in just over three hours. With HK Express’s numerous routes available in Japan, passengers can enjoy the ultimate open-jaw experience, flying into one city and out of another.

To mark the launch of the new Shizuoka route and celebrate the airline’s 11th anniversary, HK Express introduced a limited-time offer as low as HKD110* one way (Lite fares include one small personal item and one cabin baggage) for trips scheduled between 17 December 2024 and 29 March 2025.

Located in central Honshu, Shizuoka has astounding landscapes and cultural charm. Travellers can soak in the breathtaking vistas of Mount Fuji or even take up a hiking challenge.

Shizuoka is the hometown of the famous cartoon character Chibi Maruko-chan. Visitors can head to Shimizu to visit the “Chibimarukochan Land”, a favourite spot for adults and children. Shizuoka is also renowned for its green tea. A visit to its famous tea plantations is an experience that will unlock the art of tea cultivation. Local attractions like the Shizuoka City Museum of Art and Sunpu Castle Park offer a glimpse into the area’s rich culture and history. For food lovers, Shizuoka is a culinary delight, featuring fresh seafood, Unadon (grilled eel rice bowl), and a variety of street foods such as Shizuoka oden and Fujinomiya yakisoba, ensuring an unforgettable gastronomic experience.