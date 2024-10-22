DUBAI, UAE, 23 October 2024: Emirates is structuring and strengthening its global commercial team portfolios in readiness for the airline’s next era of strategic growth and expansion.

Emirates’ commercial operations executives and teams manage vital customer, partner, and stakeholder relationships, meet revenue targets, and serve as active ambassadors for the airline across its strong network, which spans 138 destinations in 80 countries.

Emirates’ Executive Vice President Passenger Sales and Country Management Nabil Sultan, will continue spearheading the team and the new structure, which will commence on 1 November. Three of the top six roles below are led by Emirates’ long-serving UAE Nationals.

Thierry Aucoc , currently Senior Vice President (SVP) of Commercial Operations in Europe and the Russian Federation, will become SVP of Commercial Operations (West), covering Europe and the Americas.

, currently Senior Vice President (SVP) of Commercial Operations in Europe and the Russian Federation, will become SVP of Commercial Operations (West), covering Europe and the Americas. Adil Al Ghaith , currently SVP Commercial Operations Gulf, Middle East and Central Asia, will become SVP Commercial Operations (Centre), covering Gulf, Middle East and Africa.

, currently SVP Commercial Operations Gulf, Middle East and Central Asia, will become SVP Commercial Operations (Centre), covering Gulf, Middle East and Africa. Essa Sulaiman Ahmad , currently Divisional VP (DVP) USA & Canada, will become SVP of Commercial Operations (West Asia & Indian Ocean).

, currently Divisional VP (DVP) USA & Canada, will become SVP of Commercial Operations (West Asia & Indian Ocean). Matthew Jones , currently Regional Sales Manager USA, will become VP USA, and report to Thierry Aucoc.

, currently Regional Sales Manager USA, will become VP USA, and report to Thierry Aucoc. Orhan Abbas, SVP of Commercial Operations (Far East), and Barry Brown, DVP of Australasia, will continue to lead their current regions.

Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer Adnan Kazim said: “Our Commercial Operations teams have a crucial role to play at our Dubai hub and across the expanse of our growing network. As our ambassadors, they have deep knowledge of local market dynamics and a sharp understanding of our customers to delight them and our other key stakeholders daily. By strengthening our global portfolios with these executive appointments, we aim to be a future fit, elevate customer satisfaction, refuel our business, and re-energise our markets. I wish our commercial leaders every success in their new or expanded roles.”

Earlier this month, Emirates announced several new appointments in its commercial team across key markets in the Middle East and Africa. This year, the Emirates Group has made two major announcements on promotions and senior appointments across the organisation. In July it included seven UAE nationals among others, and in February, the Group promoted 19 executives including eight UAE nationals and six women.

For information on flights and to make bookings, visit www.emirates.com.