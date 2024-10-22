Air India tweaks fare categories

GURUGRAM, 23 October 2024: Air India has rebranded its ‘fare families’ across cabins to align them with evolving customer preferences across markets.

Air India’s fare families offer differentiated bundles of products and services at each price point, enabling travellers to choose the offering that best meets their budget requirements.

Rebranded fare families

Effective 17 October 2024, Air India offers eight fare families across four cabin classes:

Economy: Value, Classic, Flex

Premium Economy: Classic, Flex

Business: Classic, Flex

First: First

The fare families offer an increasing baggage allowance and flexibility in terms of cancellation and date changes for a nominal upsell value. They are now available on all domestic and international flights.

Regardless of the fare family one chooses or the cabin they fly in, travellers can continue to expect a consistent full-service flying experience from their origin to destination. Air India offers all its guests complimentary hot meals, a free check-in baggage allowance in addition to a carry-on bag allowance, and reward points to members of its Flying Returns loyalty programme.

Restructured fare families for Europe and UK markets

Air India has also restructured its fare families on Europe and UK routes. The airline now offers travellers a more affordable ‘Value’ fare option, providing one piece of checked baggage weighing 23kg with limited travel flexibility. Travellers who seek more baggage allowance and higher travel flexibility can opt for the ‘Classic’ and ‘Flex’ fares, which continue to offer two pieces of checked baggage weighing 23kg each in Economy. ‘Value’ fares are available only for Economy class bookings.

Air India, Chief Commercial Officer Nipun Aggarwal said: “We have rebranded and simplified the fare families to provide a unique product and service value proposition at each price point. We have also redesigned and relaunched market-specific fare families, which cater to unique customer preferences across geographies.

This is a move away from the traditional one-size-fits-all offerings approach, which is becoming increasingly redundant, and it addresses the evolving preferences of today’s travellers.”

Bookings for Air India’s fare families are active and available on all major GDS and distribution channels, including web, mobile app, OTAs, and travel agents.