BUSAN, 21 October 2024: Busan’s MICE industry has matured significantly since the opening of BEXCO, the city’s landmark MICE venue, in 2001, and the establishment of the Convention Bureau in 2005. To be recognized as an expert in any field, one typically needs at least 20 years of experience, and this principle applies to national industries as well. With over 20 years of history, Busan’s MICE industry is now in need of a renaissance.

Source: Busan Tourism Organization.

The end of COVID-19 has catalyzed the evolution of Busan’s MICE sector, which some are dubbing “MICE 2.0” in the era of the experience economy. The pandemic highlighted the convenience and vast potential of the online world, exemplified by platforms like Zoom and the metaverse. Traditional information sharing and product sales within the MICE context are no longer sufficient to meet the expectations of event-goers. To attract those accustomed to digital interaction, the MICE industry is evolving to emphasize unique local experiences, providing offerings that can only be enjoyed through physical attendance.

Busan’s MICE Marketing in the Experience Economy Era

Source: Busan Tourism Organization

As MICE event-goers around the world seek special real-life experiences, Busan’s MICE organizers are focusing on planning and marketing experiences that incorporate knowledge, content, and engaging activities. A notable example of this effort is the Busan International Footwear, Textile & Fashion Exhibition, held in October of last year. The main exhibition took place at BEXCO, while the buyers’ dinner was hosted at Museum 1, Korea’s largest contemporary media art gallery. This unique venue provided visitors with an unforgettable experience, showcasing the identity of the Busan International Footwear, Textile & Fashion Exhibition through captivating media art.

Combining a region’s unique venues with MICE events is a strategy that offers event-goers more than just a program to attend—it provides them with an authentic local experience. Those who have enjoyed a distinctive experience in a region are likely to return for a longer stay. This highlights the significance of the Busan Convention Bureau’s efforts in selecting Busan Unique Venues. In the second half of 2024, the Busan Convention Bureau identified 15 new unique venues, each well-suited for MICE events. These venues showcase Busan’s rich history and culture while offering dynamic leisure activities. They were chosen for their strong appeal to MICE event-goers. The Busan Unique Venues are collaborating with the city of Busan and local businesses to ensure that visitors have an unforgettable MICE experience.

Busan: The Destination for Unforgettable Experiences

Source: Busan Tourism Organization

Few cities can rival Busan’s diverse MICE infrastructure and growth potential. BEXCO, along with unique venues, stunning oceanfront leisure activities, five-star hotels, and resorts, collectively make up Busan’s world-class MICE ecosystem. As a comprehensive MICE city, Busan must integrate its MICE infrastructure with local tourism to offer event-goers a truly exceptional experience that encourages them to stay longer and return in the future. In this new era, Busan can embrace experience marketing to position itself as a leader in the global MICE industry.