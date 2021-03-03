Business travel under the ITB spotlight

BERLIN, 3 March 2021: The ITB Berlin NOW Convention will address the challenges facing the MICE and business travel industries – digitalisation and sustainable travel as ways out of the Covid-19 crisis

Full details of the programme of the world's largest think tank are available online.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, taking business trips and meeting face-to-face at conferences and congresses has come to almost a complete standstill.

From 9 to 12 March 2021 at ITB Berlin NOW, experienced speakers will discuss how the events industry is coping with the challenges created by the crisis, the role of sustainable travel in these times, and the conditions necessary in order for business travel to successfully recover.

Ideas for tomorrow’s business travel

On Wednesday, 10 March, various sessions in partnership with the German Business Travel Association (VDR) will examine how business travel can be kickstarted again during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Business Travel: REthink, REbuild, RElevance – the Future of Meetings & Events’ is the title of a discussion that will look at the prospects for new business models, technology trends and their consequences.

Transformation in the MICE sector

On Friday, 12 March 2021, Dorothee Bär, State Minister for Digital Affairs, will hold a welcome speech opening the ITB Berlin NOW MICE Track. Leading representatives of the MICE industry will speak at the event, which is presented by the Association of Event Organisers (VDVO).

Leading representatives of the MICE industry will speak at the event, which is presented by the Association of Event Organisers (VDVO).

ITB Berlin NOW will take place from Tuesday, 9 to Friday, 12 March for trade visitors only and as an entirely virtual event.

As part of ITB Berlin NOW, the ITB Berlin NOW Convention, the largest travel industry event of its kind, will also take place as a virtual event.

