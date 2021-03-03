DUBAI, UAE, 3 March 2021: Emirates will boost services to Sudan, giving the airline daily flights to Khartoum starting 9 March 2021.

The additional frequencies will provide more options and added convenience for those wishing to travel to Dubai and beyond to Emirates’ network of over 90 destinations.

Emirates continues to take measured steps to safely and gradually restart operations across its network whilst prioritising the health and safety of its customers and employees across every touchpoint of the travel journey.

Emirates’ country manager Sudan Khalfan Al Salami, commented on the boost of services to Khartoum: “The increase is a direct response to growing passenger demand for Emirates services, and are designed to improve our customers’ experience through greater choice and added convenience. Emirates is the top choice for travellers in Sudan, and we are committed to growing our operations to and from Khartoum further to support the country’s post-pandemic recovery and help grow opportunities for future trade and investment.”

Emirates flight EK733 departs from Dubai at 1450, arriving in Khartoum at 1710. EK734 departs Khartoum at 1845, arriving in Dubai at 0040 the following day. Emirates uses the modern and spacious Boeing777-300ER on its services to Sudan.

Since it safely resumed tourism activity last July, Dubai remains one of the world’s most popular holiday destinations, especially during the winter season. The city is open for international business and leisure visitors. From sun-soaked beaches and heritage activities to world-class hospitality and leisure facilities, Dubai offers a variety of world-class experiences. It was one of the world’s first cities to obtain Safe Travels stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) – which endorses Dubai’s comprehensive and effective measures to ensure guest health and safety.

Flexibility and assurance: Emirates’ booking policies offer customers flexibility and confidence to plan their travel. Customers who purchase an Emirates ticket for travel on or before 30 September 2021 can enjoy generous rebooking terms and options if they have to change their travel plans. Customers have options to change their travel dates or extend their ticket validity for two years.

Travel with confidence: All Emirates customers can travel with confidence and peace of mind with the airline industry’s first, multi-risk travel insurance and Covid-19 cover. This cover is offered by Emirates on all tickets purchased on or from 1 December 2020, at no cost to customers. In addition to Covid-19 medical cover, this latest offer from Emirates also has provisions for personal accidents during travel, winter sports cover, loss of personal belongings, and trip disruptions due to unexpected air space closure, travel recommendations or advisories, similar to other multi-risk travel insurance products. Some limitations and exclusions apply. Policy details and more information here

Health and safety: Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers.

For more information on these measures and the services available on each flight, visit: www.emirates.com/yoursafety

Customers are encouraged to check the latest government travel restrictions in their country of origin and ensure they meet the travel requirements of their final destination.

For more information on entry requirements for international visitors to Dubai visit: www.emirates.com/flytoDubai.