Agoda launches GoLocal

BANGKOK, 3 March 2021: Last-minute travel searches for the same day and next day overnight hotel stays have increased compared to last year, according to search data from global digital travel platform Agoda.

Supporting data that suggest last-minute bookings are trending figure in the booking site’s launch of its GoLocal Tonight product across the Asia Pacific.

Effective from 2 March, travellers looking for last-minute travel can benefit from savings from Agoda’s GoLocal Tonight deals when they make a same-day booking.

Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand are the top three Asia Pacific markets benefiting the most from impromptu travel experience searching for same-day check-ins, according to Agoda’s search data.

These markets are followed by travellers from Vietnam, Hong Kong, Japan, India, the Philippines, South Korea and Singapore.

“There’s a growing group of travellers choosing last-minute adventures – couch dwellers who might make spontaneous decisions to book a staycation,” said Agoda regional director Enric Casals.

Hotel and accommodation providers across the Asia Pacific have signed up to offer travellers up to 30% additional discount off last minute reservations.

(Source: Agoda)