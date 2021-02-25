Thai airlines form a trade association

BANGKOK, 25 February 2021: The recently established Thai Airlines Association named Bangkok Airways’ president, Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, as the founding president.

The association will represent the interests of the seven airlines based in Thailand. They comprise Bangkok Airways, Thai AirAsia, Thai AirAsia X, Thai Smile Airways, Nok Air, Thai Lion Air and Thai Vietjet.

The list omitted the national carrier, Thai Airways International, which is currently under restructuring under the supervision of the Bankruptcy Court. It has limited domestic service to just Phuket and Chiang Mai.

The founding president heads a board comprising of vice presidents who are the current CEOs of their respective airlines.

According to the association’s launch announcement, it will initially formulate guidelines and measures to reduce the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on member airlines. However, in the long-term, it will represent the interests of the airlines in discussions with aviation authorities and ministries on issues that impact airline operations and financial viability.

During the founding meeting this week, the board discussed guidelines and various measures to reduce the impact of Covid-19 as well as developing the member’s proposals to the Thai Government, such as the proposed vaccination against the virus for all front line airline employees.

“ As airlines are considered the gateway in welcoming foreign tourists to the country, a proposal for the government to reconsider the vaccine passport policy to drive Thai tourism forward while restoring the trust of international tourists,” the association identified as a core priority. It urges the government to establish a clear road map to prepare airlines and tourism operators to welcome foreign tourists back to Thailand.

Association fact check

Objectives

• To develop airline services in Thailand in order to achieve sustainable standards and to strengthen the nation’s aviation industry.

• Integrate development to promote and support government agencies for the development of aviation and tourism.

• Conduct or support a programme to produce “knowledge packs” related to aviation and tourism, including joint research and development to enhance the aviation industry in Thailand.

• Promote, support and collaborate with other organizations for the public benefit.

Board members

1.President, Mr Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth

(President of Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited)

2. Vice President, Ms Charita Leelayudth

(Chief Executive Officer of Thai Smile Airways Limited)

3. Vice President, Mr Aswin Yangkirativorn

(Chief Executive Officer of Thai Lion Air)

4. Vice President, Mr Woranate Laprabang

(Chief Executive Officer of Thai Vietjet)

5. Vice President, Mr Nadda Buranasiri

(Chief Executive Officer of Thai AirAsia X)

6. Vice President, MrSantisuk Klongchaiya

(Chief Executive Officer of Thai AirAsia)

7. Public Affairs, Ms Sayada Benjakul

(Corporate Affair Director of Thai Vietjet)