Thailand eases Covid-19 restrictions

BANGKOK, 25 February 2021: Thailand has increased green zone areas that have the lowest level of Covid-19 measures from 35 to 54 provinces which results in an adjustment of the provinces subject to higher levels of surveillance under yellow and orange alerts.

The surveillance (green) areas now increase from 35 to 54 provinces, the high surveillance (yellow) areas decrease from 17 to 14 provinces, and the controlled (orange) areas down from 20 to eight provinces, while Samut Sakhon remains the maximum controlled (dark red) area.

Green surveillance areas

Surveillance areas (54 provinces, including 19 newly-classified): (region by region) Central: Ang Thong, Chai Nat, Lop Buri, Nakhon Sawan, Phetchabun, Sing Buri, and Uthai Thani; East: Chanthaburi, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, and Trat; North: Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Kamphaeng Phet, Lampang, Lamphun, Mae Hong Son, Nan, Phayao, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phrae, Sukhothai, and Uttaradit; Northeast: Amnat Charoen, Bueng Kan, Buri Ram, Chaiyaphum, Kalasin, Khon Kaen, Loei, Maha Sarakham, Mukdahan, Nakhon Phanom, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nong Bua Lamphu, Nong Khai, Roi Et, Sakon Nakhon, Si Sa Ket, Surin, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, and Yasothon, and South: Krabi, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Pattani, Phang Nga, Phatthalung, Phuket, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Satun, Surat Thani, and Trang.

Reopening with strict disease control measures allowed for:

√ Entertainment venues of all types, including pubs, bars, and karaoke shops can resume normal operation hours in accordance with the relevant laws, including dining-in and the sale and consumption of alcoholic drinks. Music performances and dancing are also allowed.

√ Restaurants and eateries can resume normal operations.

√ Screening in place for Thai travellers, especially those from the maximum and high controlled areas.

√ Bath and massage parlours, but with a limited number of customers.

√ Spas and Thai traditional massage shops, but with a limited number of customers. √ Indoor and outdoor gyms and fitness centres and boxing stadiums. Competitions can be organised with a number of audiences in accordance with the rules and regulations.

Closure orders remain in place for: X Gambling venues of all types, including fighting cock and bull venues

For full details visit TAT Newsroom

https://www.tatnews.org/2021/02/thailand-further-relaxes-covid-19-control-measures-from-22-february-2021/