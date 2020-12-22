Bali rethinks swab test rule

DENPASAR, Bali, 22 December 2020: Bali’s provincial government has revised its PCR-based swab test requirements for domestic tourists who arrive on airline flights until 8 January.

The changes focused on controls for Christmas and New Year Holiday travel and came into effect 19 December.

Previously the rule stated that domestic air travellers must show a negative PCR-based swab test, taken within 48 hours of their departure. That timeframe has changed to require a negative test taken within seven days before departure. There are also exceptions for passengers who are 12 years old.

Passengers on a transit flight with a stop in Bali’s Ngurah Rai Airport are also excluded from presenting a Covid-19 negative test result.

Passengers who come from areas where there is no PCR test facility are allowed to enter Bali if they agree to take a PCR or antigen test on arrival.

(Source: Antara News)