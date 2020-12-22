FCM strengthens duty of care services

SINGAPORE, 22 December 2020: Global travel management company, FCM Travel Solutions, has completed a partnership with Fullerton Health to kickstart a Digital Health Credential Programme.

Through the partnership, FCM customers will get access to affordable rates for PCR and serology tests that are one of the lowest in the market.

Additionally, FCM is partnering with a third-party technology provider to develop a travel portal that will integrate a digital health wallet to display test certificates and vaccination results. It could potentially allow travellers to enter Singapore fuss-free with faster immigration clearance.

FCM is the first TMC in the market to kickstart a Digital Health Credential programme aimed at demonstrating technologies to help business travellers get back on the road in a safe and seamless manner.

This drive for a more safe, resilient and sustainable travel future is what prompted the travel management company to start the conversation with like-minded partners such as Fullerton Health.

“The FCM-Fullerton Health partnership brings together an alignment of both company’s goals and allows us to exemplify the commitment in putting our customers at the heart of all we do,” said FCM Travel Solutions in Asia managing director, Bertrand Saillet. “Through this collaboration, we have simplified the travel journey for customers who can use FCM as a one-stop-shop to not only make flight and accommodation bookings for their trips but also PCR and serology tests.”

FCM recognises that business travellers continue to remain cautious on restarting their travel plans as long as the Covid-19 outlook remains unclear. However, it continues to invest in critical activity, including product research and development as part of its duty of care commitment.

An extension of this commitment is the development of the FCM Travel Portal. Created in collaboration with a third-party technology partner who specialises in digital identities and credentials, the goal is to provide a comprehensive platform to establish greater assurances in ensuring authentic Covid test results. It means that FCM customers and their travellers will have a smoother and faster immigration clearance when entering Singapore.

A Digital Health Wallet will be integrated within the FCM Travel Portal and is designed to function as a consolidated traveller profile system which allows FCM customers to be registered on for issuance of digital health certificates. Travellers will also have access to a list of accredited healthcare institutions that are able to issue digital health certificates. With specific Covid vaccines recently approved by various countries, travellers who choose to be vaccinated will also be able to include their vaccine status in the portal. The Travel Portal is expected to be launched in January 2021.