Accor signs Pullman in Manila

MANILA, 22 December 2020: Accor has signed a management deal for the Pullman Manila at Primex Tower, a 200-room property slated for completion in 2023.

The hotel is part of the San Juan’s tallest building, Primex Tower, which is currently under construction in the Greenhills district of San Juan, Metro Manila.

A mixed-use development by Primex Realty Corporation, the complex will incorporate retail and office spaces on the lower floors, with the hotel on the upper floors. Primex Tower located in the Filipino-Chinese residential area of Metro Manila within walking distance of the Greenhills Commercial Complex.

“We have an expansion plan in place to boost our presence in the Philippines from seven hotels to 23 hotels within the next five years,” said Accor Southeast Asia, Japan & South Korea chief executive officer Garth Simmons.