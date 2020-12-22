Hong Kong Airlines returns to Japan

HONG KONG, 22 December 2020: Hong Kong Airlines will double flights to Tokyo Narita to twice a week from its Hong Kong home base.

The airline resumed services at the beginning of the month with a once-weekly flight to Tokyo following the reintroduction of twice-weekly flights to Osaka Kansai.

Presently the airline operates Airbus A330 on a limited network ferry mainly cargo.

According to the Japan Times, foreign tourists are still a rare sight in Japan with just 56,700 visitors arriving in November, down 97.7% compared with the same period in 2019.

A requirement to undergo testing prior to departure and upon arrival has been waived for Hong Kong residents since November. However, visa-free travel agreements remain suspended, and travellers are subject to 14 days of quarantine.