Travel adapts to Covid-19

SINGAPORE, 19 October 2020: Qantas has confirmed that flights to the US from Australia continue to be grounded until 31 January 2021.

The decision means the airline has grounded service from Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne, Australia, to Los Angeles, New York John F Kennedy, Dallas, San Francisco and Honolulu airports in the US.

Flights also continue to be suspended to Tokyo Haneda, Osaka and Sapporo (CTS/RJCC) airports in Japan.

Hong Kong

Meanwhile, Hong Kong and Singapore authorities have reached an agreement to create travel bubble on a preliminary basis.

Once it is introduced, the travel bubble will allow nationals to travel between the two countries without undergoing PCR tests or quarantine periods. Discussions are ongoing, and so far, no launch date has been confirmed.

Maldives

The Maldives eased its conditions on the testing timeframe late last week that now stipulates all incoming tourists and short-term visitors must present a negative Covid-19 test result certificate issued 96 hours prior to arrival. Previously the validity window was shorter at 72 hours.

Philippines

Officials have now confirmed that restrictions on non-essential outbound travel and re-entry to the country by Philippine nationals will be lifted 21 October. The ban was first introduced last July.

