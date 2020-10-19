Lufthansa open sales to Bangkok

BANGKOK, 19 October 2020: Lufthansa Group Airlines started carrying passengers on inbound flights to Bangkok on 16 October.

The agreement effective until the end of November covers the group’s three airlines; Lufthansa, SWISS and Austrian Airlines. Approval from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand should be extended, but it depends on a review of how the country is able to manage the Covid-19 pandemic’s quarantine requirements.

“We’ve been looking forward to this day – we are grateful to the Thai government for granting us permission to resume inbound flights to Bangkok”, said Lufthansa Group Airlines’ head of business in Thailand Stefan Molnar. “Even in these unprecedented times, demand remains high for flights between Europe to Thailand, perhaps the most important market in Southeast Asia. We will be able to continue supporting Thailand as it reconnects and is aiming to revive its trade and tourism industries.”

Lufthansa, SWISS and Austrian Airlines are among the few airlines that continued operating between Bangkok and Europe since the Covid-19 situation emerged, but bookings were limited to outbound flights to Europe or were linked to repatriation flights.

The flight schedule for in- and outbound flights until 24 October will offer customers 14 weekly flights between Thailand and Europe. Flights will increase to 18 weekly flights in November.

With immediate effect, all fares on flights with Lufthansa, SWISS and Austrian can be rebooked several times free of charge – including, for example, the lowest light fare without checked baggage.

The new regulation applies worldwide to all new bookings on short, medium and long-haul routes. The Lufthansa Group airlines are thus meeting their customers’ needs for flexible travel arrangements to an even greater extent.

Travel requirements

The current travel restrictions announced by Thailand will allow the following categories of passengers to enter country conditionally. There is a mandatory quarantine of 14 days.

Thai Nationals

Exempted Persons (permitted or invited by the Prime Minister of Chief Official)

Diplomats and International Organization Officers

Family of Thai Nationals

Non-Thai Nationals (Certificate of Residence Holders)

Work Permit Holders

Students

Foreigners with Medical Appointment

Foreigners under a Special Arrangement. Non-Thai nationals who are permitted to enter the Kingdom under a special arrangement with a foreign country or have been granted permission by the Prime Minister.

Privilege Entry visa holder (Thailand Elite Member)

Long-stay visa (Non-Immigrant Category O-A / O-X) holder

APEC cardholder travelling from New Zealand, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, China, Hong Kong

Special Tourist Visa (Tourist Category STV) holder

Effective from 9 October 2020: Short stay visitor (Tourist visa Category TR single entry) and Non-Immigrant Category B for a short visit

Inbound passengers are required to present the following documents:

“Fit to Fly” health certificate (issued no more than 72 hours before departure)

RT-PCR test, indicating a negative COVID-19 test result (issued no more than 72 hours before departure)

Certificate of Entry (COE) must be present at the time of check-in, immigration, and with health authorities upon arrival in Bangkok.

Valid visa or re-entry permit

A confirmed Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ), self-paid hotel booking on the arrival date.

Passengers can select their ASQ from a list of approved hotels on hsscovid.com.

Customers are encouraged to check the latest information online athttps://lufthansa.travel-regulations.com for details before booking, as well as from other reliable sources such as the Royal Thai Embassies or Consulates and the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand.