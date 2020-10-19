Vietnam readies to open tourism

HANOI, 19 October 2020: Vietnam is priming its tourism reopening strategy with the launch of a CNN International television commercial inviting travellers to consider Vietnam for their first holidays post Covid-19.

Vietnam National Administration of Tourism commissioned the 30-second clip, which features some of Vietnam’s top tourism products and destinations and ends with the sentence, “When you’re ready to travel again, why not Vietnam?”







VNAT leaders said the TV commercial aims to remind travellers of Vietnam’s charms and suggest the country as a safe and enticing destination for vacationers in 2021.

The video was created with support from the Vietnam Tourism Advisory Board (TAB) and can be viewed during commercial breaks on CNN Asia for six weeks starting 15 October as well as on the national tourism website (www.vietnam.travel) and its social media channels.

Vietnam will soon launch more activities to accompany the ‘Why Not Vietnam?’ video, including giveaways on social media, ad banners, and articles that highlight Vietnam’s capable handling of the coronavirus and its commitment to the safety of its guests and citizens.

“The story of how Vietnamese came together to fight the virus and support each other is one that we want to share with our friends overseas,” said VNAT’s Tourism Marketing Department director-general Dinh Ngoc Duc. “Through the ‘Why Not Vietnam?’ campaign we will put forward suitable tourism experiences for travellers looking to escape and unwind after COVID-19 passes, and emphasize Vietnam as a safe destination within the region.”

Vietnam’s strong safety record since the start of the pandemic and its ability to provide socially distanced holiday options are top reasons for travellers to consider the country for upcoming trips, Duc explained.

Over the coming months, Vietnam intends to win the confidence of travellers with high-value travel giveaways on its social media channels. Its first giveaway, which will launch in November, features a pair of international flight tickets from national carrier Vietnam Airlines valid throughout 2021, as well as a four-day holiday in Sa Pa with Topas Riverside Lodge and Topas Ecolodge, a National Geographic Certified Unique Lodge.

Tourism experts in the region believe Vietnam will become an early leader in reviving travel based on its performance dealing with Covid-19 and the continued stable political and investment climate.