Fairfield by Marriott expands in Japan

HONG KONG, 7 October 6, 2020: Marriott International announced, Tuesday, the opening of eight new Fairfield by Marriott properties in Japan, highlighting a vast expansion that more than doubles the size of the brand in the country.





Sekisui House, a Japanese developer, has partnered with Marriott International to open hotels at ‘Michi-no-Eki’ roadside stations. The Michi-no-Eki rest stop system was created over two decades ago to provide comfortable stop-over rest facilities for road trip travellers in Japan, situated close to national parks and UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Openings in Q4

Additions this month are Fairfield by Marriott Gifu Seiryu Satoyama Park; Fairfield by Marriott Gifu Mino; Fairfield by Marriott Tochigi Utsunomiya; Fairfield by Marriott Kyoto Kyotamba; Fairfield by Marriott Gifu Gujo.

Fairfield by Marriott Mie Mihama will open in October, followed by Fairfield by Marriott Tochigi Motegi in November and Fairfield by Marriott Kyoto Miyazu in December.

“Following its Japan debut in Sapporo earlier this year the Fairfield by Marriott brand continues its expansion in the country,” said Menon.