Qatar can fly travellers to Thailand

BANGKOK, 7 October 2020: Qatar Airways is now carrying passengers on inbound flights to Bangkok until 31 October 2020*.

The inbound flights got the green light for bookings 1 October. Prior to that, it was authorised only to carry passengers on outbound flights from Bangkok.

In a media statement released this week, the airline confirmed it is now one of a few international carriers approved to carry passengers on inbound flights to Thailand and will offer 14-weekly flights to and from Bangkok for the remainder of the month.

However, the current travel restrictions announced Thailand limit travel to the following categories of passengers conditionally:

Thai Nationals;

Exempted Persons (permitted or invited by the Prime Minister of Chief Official);

Diplomats and International Organization Officers;

Family of Thai Nationals;

Non-Thai Nationals (holding a Certificate of Residence);

Work Permit Holders;

Students;

Foreigners with the medical appointment;

Foreigners under special arrangements;

Holders of non-immigrant types of visa (business travellers, providing six-month bank statement)**

Holders of Special Tourist Visa**

Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Business Travel Cardholders (from low-risk countries)**

Those who wish to stay in Thailand in the short and long term (60-day stay in Thailand, providing six-month bank statement).**

What you have to do to fly

Inbound passengers present the following documents:

A Fit to Fly Health Certificate and a medical certificate*** with a laboratory result indicating a negative Covid-19 test, using an RT-PCR test that is issued no more than 72 hours before departure.

Medical insurance for Covid-19 is required by all travellers except Thai citizens with a cover of USD100,000 for the duration of the stay.

Passengers must apply to the nearest Thai Embassy to obtain the appropriate visa. Thailand has suspended its eVisa, visa-on-arrival and visa-free travel concessions.

Passengers must present a Certificate of Entry (COE) obtained from the nearest Thai embassy. It must be presented at the time of check-in for the flight and at immigration and health checkpoints upon arrival in Bangkok.

Passengers are also required to have a confirmed Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ), self-paid hotel booking on the arrival date. Passengers can select their ASQ from a list of approved hotels on hsscovid.com.

Passengers can now make their bookings on qatarairways.com or via travel agents. Passengers arriving into Bangkok are encouraged to check the latest information via https://www.qatarairways.com/en/travel-alerts/requirements.html for details before booking, as well as from other reliable sources such as the Royal Thai Embassies or Consulates and the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand.

Qatar Airways country manager for Singapore, Myanmar & Thailand Justin Kestel said: “We are thrilled to be granted permission to carry eligible passengers into Thailand as the country starts easing entry restriction for more types of passengers.”

*Extension of operational dates is subject to further regulatory approval. The operation is subject to change without prior notice. (Information as of 5 October 2020.)

**Subject to approval by Thai authorities. Please refer to the announcement from COVID-19 Information Centre’s Facebook page.

***An RT-PCR test medical certificate is exempted for Thai Nationals travelling to Thailand on Qatar Airways. Subject to change without prior notice. Kindly check the regulation before travel.