THAI revives Economy Plus

BANGKOK, 7 October 2020: Thai Airways International will reintroduce its Economy Plus fare effective 25 October for flights to London and Frankfurt.

Saying it improves social distancing on flights, the Economy Plus fare are bookable until December 2020.

According to the airline’s executive vice president, commercial, Wiwat Piyawiroj, the fare is applicable for the first four rows of THAI economy class.

It offers an alternate seating arrangement on Bangkok-London and Bangkok-Frankfurt flights for passengers who require a seat configuration offering improved social distancing.

Economy Plus passengers gain priority check-in, 5 kg of extra baggage allowance, Bangkok Airport lounge access, and business class meals.

Booking return flights is more complicated due to the rule that forces passengers to contact Thai embassies to process bookings and obtain a Certificate of Entry. Passengers must register with the Thai embassies in London or Berlin. They can also register at the Thai consulates in Munich and Frankfurt before booking a seat and issuing a ticket. However, travellers can only complete the process online with no back-up call centre offering assistance when needed. Often the online process times out or crashes.