Vietnam’s PM calls for simplified testing

HANOI, 24 August 2020: Vietnam’s Prime Minister, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, says it is imperative to increase testing and simplify test procedures while ensuring pandemic containment moves forward in tandem with economic recovery.

In comments delivered during the weekend, the Vietnam Government Portal quoted the PM saying the health sector needed to focus on high-risk groups, including the elderly and prevent COVID-19 outbreaks at medical facilities saying this was a long-term fight until drugs and vaccines became available.

He demanded strict border controls and hefty penalties for hotel owners and those who illegally bring foreigners into the country.

The battle to contain the Covid-19 pandemic was described as complicated but under control, even in hot spots like Danang, Quang Nam and Hai Duong. The country recorded 1024 cases and 26 fatalities as of 22 August.

Phuc added: ‘We have learnt lessons from the third phase of the Covid-19 fight, which includes fast and massive testing, the introduction of contract-tracing apps such as Bluezone, a timely communications strategy and public support.”

Commenting on the Bluezone app, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung confirmed that over 20 million people have now downloaded the Bluezone app, helping public health front liners to precisely detect 1,400 persons coming in contact with Covid-19 patients.

