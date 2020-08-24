Centara tops Tripadvisor awards

BANGKOK, 24 August 2020: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator won the 2020 Travellers’ Choice Awards by Tripadvisor, with five of its hotels ranking in the Top 10 Hotels for families in Thailand category.

Centara Karon Resort Phuket, Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket, Centra by Centara Maris Resort Jomtien, Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya, and Centara Kata Resort Phuket all took home Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best accolades.

In the latest awards, COSI Samui Chaweng Beach also picked up a Best of the Best accolade as it was included in the Top 25 Bargain Hotels in Thailand category, which highlights the best charming, friendly stays for budget-conscious travellers.

Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best winners – including COSI Samui Chaweng Beach and Centara’s five award-winning family-friendly resorts – are among the top 1% of all listings on Tripadvisor, representing the most exceptional, highest-rated properties around the world.

“We are once again thrilled that our hard work and commitment to providing extraordinary guest experiences is reflected in the opinions and reviews of our wonderful guests,” said Thirayuth Chirathivat, CEO of Centara Hotels and Resorts. “To secure five of the top 10 spots for best family hotels in Thailand is a testament to the warmth and dedication of our people, who leave no stone unturned in making our hotels and resorts the place to be for truly memorable family holidays.”

Overall, a total of 33 Centara hotels were recognised at the Traveller’s Choice Awards 2020.

Winners of the 18th annual Travellers’ Choice Awards were calculated based on the quality and quantity of reviews, opinions and ratings collected on the world’s largest travel platform.

For more information about Centara’s award-winning family-friendly resorts, visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com.