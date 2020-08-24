Lucky Plaza’s luck runs

SINGAPORE 24 August 2020” Popular shopping spots in Singapore will come under strict crowd management to ensure the safety of visitors and businesses during peak periods, the Singapore Tourism Board reported at the weekend.

Enterprise Singapore is working with the management of Lucky Plaza and Peninsula Plaza to implement odd and even date entry restrictions on weekends starting 29 August.

The aim is to strengthen existing safety management measures in these two malls that have a high footfall during weekends. Authorities will limit entry based on the last digit of the identification number for each visitor.

Since the start of reopening phase 2, STB and ESG have deployed additional enforcement officers and safe distancing ambassadors to ensure compliance with safety management measures, including crowd management, temperature taking and maintaining one-metre safe distancing between individuals. These include daily checks at businesses and precincts, including shopping malls.