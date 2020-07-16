Travelport tracks travel rules

LANGLEY, UK, 16 July 2020: Travelport, a technology company serving the global travel industry, launched Wednesday its Covid-19 Smartpoint Plugin.

The plugin provides travel agencies with the latest information on government restrictions, lockdowns and safety measures worldwide – all within the agent workflow.

It is available free-of-charge to all Travelport customers globally, using Travelport Smartpoint 8.2 or above, and can be downloaded directly from Travelport Marketplace.

The new tool provides detailed information on a range of topics, including lockdown rules, entry requirements and quarantine measures for travellers. Country-level information can be displayed at the click of a button, allowing agents to advise their customers easily and instantly.

The information in the Travelport COVID-19 Smartpoint Plugin is provided by global travel safety intelligence provider, Safeture, and is updated daily.

The plugin is the latest Travelport initiative to help travel agents with safety information a support a responsible return to travel.

Earlier, Travelport created a Covid-19 resource hub; compiling information such as travel supplier policy trackers, relevant news, and guides ad registering so far 80,000 visits.