Pattaya hotel names team leaders

PATTAYA, 15 July 2020: The Gems Mining Pool Villas Pattaya appoints Supakit Uasamphanchai as its new general manager and Supa-arpha Itthikaiwan as director of marketing and sales effective immediately.

The new African gems mining-inspired resort developed in Pattaya, Thailand is set to open during the last quarter of this year.

Supa-arpha Itthikaiwan.

Supakit Uasamphanchai.

Supakit was recently group director of operations looking after properties branded X2, Away and Le Bayburi brands. In 2018, he joined Hyatt Regency Hua Hin as director of rooms before taking the post of general manager at The Gems Mining Pool Villas Pattaya.

Supa-arpha prior to joining the Gems Mining Pool Villas, worked for Well Hotels & Resorts and was in the pre-opening team of Well Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20 as its director of marketing in charge of sales, e-commerce and marketing communications.