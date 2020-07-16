New Zentis Hotel debuts in Osaka

OSAKA, 16 July 2020: Zentis Osaka, the first of a new hotel brand owned by Palace Hotel Company opened Wednesday in the port city of Osaka.

The new, 16-storey features 212 rooms and suites with rates starting at JPY18,300.





“Our vision for this new brand is to offer the kind of aesthetic appeal cultivated by leading hotels… that cater especially well to the essential needs of savvy, independent travellers,” said Palace Hotel Company president Daisuke Yoshihara.

Zentis Osaka is situated in the riverside area of Dojimahama and the high-end business entertainment district of Kita-shinchi meet. Nakanoshima, an islet that’s home to some of the city’s premium attractions. They include the Osaka Science Museum and the National Museum of Art, Osaka.

The two major airports that service Osaka – Kansai International Airport and Itami Airport (Osaka International Airport) – are located less than an hour’s taxi drive away.