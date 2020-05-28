Vietnam’s golf tourism begins recovery

HO TRAM, Vietnam 28 May 2020: Vietnam has gained a valuable head start since it emerged from strict lockdown 22 April by rebooting domestic travel and golf tourism.

Two of Vietnam’s leading clubs, The Bluffs Ho Tram Strip and Laguna Golf Lang Co, are backing promotions to position Vietnam as of the world’s hottest golfing destinations as the country as it now eases its Covid-19 lockdown.





The lockdown and travel bans have eased since 22 April, and hotels and restaurants are open again. The country last reported a Covid-19 death on the 6 May.

Golf was in serious hibernation until the 22 April phase one reopening began. Courses were shuttered as part of Vietnam’s push to impose social distancing and flatten the curve of infections are now operating under new normal conditions and reaching out to domestic golfers.

Reporting on the country’s golf prospects, the Bluffs and Laguna Golf Lang Co says they are welcoming back golfers; albeit under changed circumstances, with enhanced hygiene standards in place.

With international travel still in flux, golf courses around Vietnam are shifting their focus to the domestic market, but the country’s golf community believe that Vietnam’s widely-praised handling of its Covid-19 situation will stand it in good stead when international visitors return.

“The Vietnamese authorities took swift and strict measures to contain the virus,” said the Bluffs Ho Tram Strip, general manager Gary Dixon. “That gives me huge confidence that we can capitalize on the positive place Vietnam is and the position it has found itself within the global hospitality and tourism markets.”

Stringent health measures are in place at all golf courses countrywide. Precautions include temperature checks before entering resorts. Other protocols include mandatory hand sanitization and mask-wearing. Visitors are also required to present a medical declaration stating that they are free of Covid-19 upon arrival at resorts and golf clubs.

“So far, everyone – from our membership to the staff and all our resort guests — have been very supportive of any initiative we’ve put forward for extra protocols and hygiene standards,” said Laguna Golf Lang Co golf director, Adam Calver. “Vietnam has prospered by maintaining vigilance throughout this crisis, and there’s a palpable determination not to drop the ball at this stage.”