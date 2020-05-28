Superyachts sail to the Maldives

MALE, the Maldives, 28 May 2020: The Maldives has announced it will ease lockdown restrictions starting from 29 June.

The international airport will open for commercial flights 1 July, but private jets will be able to land at the beginning of June.

The first phase of the unlock will allow private jets and yachts in a move to attract wealthy tourists who still have the financial means to travel.





But Asia Pacific Superyachts director in the Maldives, Mohamed Hameed warned: “There will be health guideline to follow until a vaccine is available and rules may change at any time, depending on the situation and the virus spread in the community”.

The Maldives is a popular stop-over for yachts bound for either the Red Sea or the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa.

To attract more luxury yachts, the fees to enter the Maldives were substantially reduced in April.

The Maldives is made up of 26 atolls and lies in a north/south chain in the Arabian Sea which is part of the Indian Ocean.

Boosting the Maldives popularity among luxury yacht visitors and charterers a new yacht marina has opened at the Crossroads resort complex at the Kaafu Atoll and Emboodhoo Lagoon, a 15-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport and the Maldives capital city of Malé.

The marina offers 30 berth quay, complete with world-class facilities and concierge services and can accommodate vessels from 10 to 60 metres.