Job losses the second wave?

MADRID, 4 May 2020: UNWTO warns there is no time to waste as lost working hours are devasting the lives of millions of people around the world who earn their livelihood from tourism.

“Our sector gives them the chance to make a living… Tourism jobs also empower people and provide a chance to have a stake in their own societies. That is what is at risk right now,” the UNWTO secretary-general Zurab Pololikashvili aid at the weekend.

His comments were made as transport, tourism, hospitality corporations, and companies are making millions of workers redundant or furlough without pay. It represents a second wave crisis that is following in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. It could cause more devastation than the disease crippling the lives and economy of communities for years.

The International Labor Organization, a fellow UN agency of UNWTO, raised the alarm claiming as many as 1.6 billion individuals worldwide could be affected by a loss of working hours as a direct result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among them, are the most vulnerable members of societies, those working in the informal economy.

Many of them have contributed to what has made tourism such a force for good for so long – sharing their homes with us, providing services to tourists and offering warm welcomes.

In Asia, very little is said about addressing the loss of jobs in the tourism and hospitality industry and the financial crisis facing SMEs. The small family-run enterprises offer distinctive travel experiences that reflect a destination’s culture and authenticity. Instead, tourism and hospitality leaders focus on crystal ball gazing to assess when the markets will return as seen in the flurry of webinars hosted by trade associations that lack comment on the job losses.

The UNWTO secretary-general said there were signs that governments are ready to act.

“Within the past week, I addressed the Tourism Ministers of the G20 countries, urging action. I also addressed Ministers from the 27 countries of the European Union. Both blocs have the chance to set the agenda.

“UNWTO stands beside European Union Commissioner Breton in his call for 25% of all emergency funds to be directed to helping tourism. Such an amount reflects both the impact that Covid-19 has had on European tourism and on our sector’s ability to affect positive change.”

He warned that the ILO data on lost working hours shows the importance of acting fast.

“The longer we delay giving tourism the financial and regulatory reform required, the more livelihoods will be at risk, he concluded.