Dusit cuts rate for domestic travellers

BANGKOK, 4 May 2020: Dusit International launches a gift card this week to encourage domestic travellers to stay at its properties when travel opens in within the country.

At the moment the country under an emergency decree that restricts travel until at least 31 May through a 2200 to 0400 curfew, a ban on non-essential travel between provinces, suspension of all international flights into the country and a ban on gatherings such as business events.





The ‘Dusit Care Card’ allows customers to make advance reservations at the flat rate of THB2,888 per night with breakfast for two persons, with stays valid through 31 December 2021 at participating Dusit Hotels & Resorts in Thailand. Any purchase of 10 cards or more will receive 10% discount.

For every Dusit Care Card sold, Dusit will donate THB500 to be shared equally between the Contribute to Covid-19 Patient Treatment Project at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, Thai Red Cross Society, where the funds will go towards purchasing medical equipment, and the Walking Through Covid-19 With Elephants Project of the Thai Elephant Alliance Association.